Senate Secures Key Farm Safety Program

Wednesday, the Central New York (CNY) Farm Progress Show opened with an important announcement by Senator James Seward [R]. According to Seward, the 2017-2018 state budget will include $250,000 to protect New York farmers with the important NY Rollover Protection System (ROPS) Rebate Program.

A farmer's risk of dying on the job is eight times higher than the average American worker, due to farming equipment overturns. The ROPS rebate program provides agriculturists a reduced price on the cost of purchasing and installing roll bar systems on tractors, as well as other farming equipment, that are susceptible to flipping over.

Senator Seward said the ROPS program will rebate 70 percent of the cost of roll bars and seat belt installations. A cost that is a valuable investment for the farming future.

"New York farmers face countless challenges yet continue to deliver us sustenance and fueling our state's number one industry," said Senator James Seward.

Seward's successful fight for agriculture safety, he said, comes after the program was left out of Governor Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal. But at Seward's and other fellow legislator's request, they were able to reinstate the funding to the final state budget.

"You cannot put a price tag on the lives of our farmers. The ROPS rebate program funding is a small expenditure, but it can mean the difference between life and death in the event of a tractor rollover," said Senator Seward.

Any farmer interested in the rebate program can call 1-877-ROPS-R4U (1-877-767-7748) or visit their website for more information.

Local farmers should know, the ROPS rebate covers up to a maximum out of pocket cost of $500, but should the cost exceed $500 the New York Center for Agriculture Medicine and Health (NYCAMH) will increase the rebate coverage.