Grand Jury Indicts Norwich Murder Suspects

A Chenango Grand Jury on Wednesday indicted two men accused of raping and killing of 11-year-old Jacelyn O'Connor of Morris.

Charges in the eight-count indictment against Tobias Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding include one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree degree murder, rape in the first degree and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

On August 4, 2017, police arrested Rundstrom-Wooding two days after charging his partner, James Brower, with murdering and raping the girl in Brower's Norwich home.

The grand jury indicted Brower for second-degree murder and hindering prosecution. Both men are charged with tampering with physical evidence and making false statements.

During a pre-trial hearing, state police testified that Brower called 911 and told the dispatcher that his son found Jacelyn O'Connor dead in her bed in his home on County Route 33.

The suspects will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Monday in Chenango County Court