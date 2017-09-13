Binghamton Man Arrested for causing Damage to Chenango Forks High School

A Binghamton man was arrested on Tuesday for causing over $1,500 of damage to the Chenango Forks High School.

State Police at Binghamton arrested Frank W. Beadle III for the felony of Criminal Mischief.

Police said they found a damaged exterior metal bathroom door at the high school, and after an investigation they determined Beadle damaged the door because it was locked.

Beadle was arraigned in the town of Chenango court, and was then released. His next court date is pending.