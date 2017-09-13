Section IV with strong showing in first rankings

The first NYSSWA High School Football Rankings have been released and Section IV has ten teams ranked and five others earning Honorable Mention.
Class A:
Union-Endicott - 16
Class B:
Chenango Forks - 2
Norwich - 19
Maine-Endwell - 24
Susquehanna Valley - Honorable Mention
Class C:
Newark Valley - 1
Lansing - 10
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour - 17
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - Honorable Mention
Class D:
Sidney - 3
Harpursville/Afton - 10
Tioga - 17
Deposit/Hancock - Honorable Mention
Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention
Greene - Honorable Mention