Section IV with strong showing in first rankings

The first NYSSWA High School Football Rankings have been released and Section IV has ten teams ranked and five others earning Honorable Mention.

Class A:

Union-Endicott - 16

Class B:

Chenango Forks - 2

Norwich - 19

Maine-Endwell - 24

Susquehanna Valley - Honorable Mention

Class C:

Newark Valley - 1

Lansing - 10

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour - 17

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - Honorable Mention

Class D:

Sidney - 3

Harpursville/Afton - 10

Tioga - 17

Deposit/Hancock - Honorable Mention

Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention

Greene - Honorable Mention