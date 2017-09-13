Police Charge Man Possessing Crack Cocaine In His Mouth

On Sunday at about 2:14 am an Ithaca Police officer on patrol observed a motor vehicle parked in the roadway in the 300 block of Elmira Road.

The officer initiated a traffic stop to check on the occupants.

A passenger in the vehicle, Teheran Forrest, was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine. Forest was secured in police

custody and transported to police headquarters for processing.

The operator of the vehicle was issued several traffic tickets and was dispersed from the area.



While at IPDHQ Forest was found to be secreting a wrapper containing crack cocaine in his

mouth.

Forest was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth

Degree, a Class D Felony, and Tampering With Physical Evidence, a class E Felony. Forest

was arraigned in Ithaca City Court later that morning and was remanded to the Tompkins

County Jail without bail.