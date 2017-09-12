Endicott Businessman Calls On Mayor Bertoni to Resign

An Endicott businessman is calling on the Village’s Mayor to resign.

Kyle Washington appeared before Village board members Tuesday, criticizing Mayor John Bertoni’s leadership saying Bertoni often misses meetings and spends too much time in Florida.

Washington is president of the Downtown Endicott Business Association, but spoke on behalf of Sonostics and Micro Environmental.

I’m here to say to the Mayor, step up or step down. Lead, follow, or get out of the way because this is not acceptable to me, and it’s not acceptable to the business community.

Washington had the support of a few locals who are frustrated with the way the Village leadership is working.

Board member Larry Coppola believes that the Village’s problems can be fixed by increasing communication.

Mayor Bertoni was not present at the meeting for comment.

Endicott is competing for $20 million in state funding to help revitalize its downtown.