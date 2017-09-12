The Results are in, Owego Supervisor Primary Election

The ballots have been counted -- approximately 859 voters headed to the polls in the Primary Elections for the Town of Owego Supervisor position, Tuesday.

Running for the Republican Party designation are; Owego Supervisor incumbent Donald Castellucci, Jr., who is seeking a third-term, and challenger Jonathan Marks, an Owego native with over 40 years of business management experience and president of the Tioga County Fair Board.

The Town of Owego has reported 100% of the votes have been counted. And with a total of 454 votes, Donald Castellucci, Jr. has won the Republican primary designation.

With a close finish, Jonathan Marks received a total of 403 votes.

Democratic candidate, Cecilia Menhennett, is currently running unopposed in her party. Menhennett has over 20 years of public service as an employee of Tioga County.

Castellucci will square off against Menhennett, November 7, for the 2017 Town of Owego Supervisor General Election.