Two Arrested in Vestal Home Burglary

Tuesday, the Vestal Police Department arrested Johnson City residents; Albert C. Waldron, 29 and Jose L. Ortiz, 33, in connection to a Vestal home burglary on Gates Road that occurred Monday, September 11.

According to Vestal Police, when patrol officers and investigators responded to the incident the two suspects were quickly identified. With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies both men were located in the Village of Johnson City and taken into custody.

Waldron and Ortiz were arraigned in Johnson City Court and taken to the Broome County Jail. Additional charges are pending against both suspects.