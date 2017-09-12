Family Enrichment Network License Suspended

The Family Enrichment Network announced Tuesday its license has been suspended. In a statement, the Johnson City child care center, which has been operating since 1980, said New York State Office of Family and Children Services suspended the agency due to "an incident relating to supervision that occurred on a bus."

No one was hurt, according to the Family Enrichment Network.

Fox 40 has requested details from the Office of Family and Children Services about the matter and will update this story as we learn more.

Family Enrichment Network says it is working to address the issues and adopt new policies related to child supervision. We will be providing our staff additional training in key areas and supervision techniques and we will implement personnel changes to strengthen our staff.