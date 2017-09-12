JC Man Works with Community to Aid Hurricane Victims

Residents in Binghamton are trying to do what they can to help victims of the deadly Hurricanes in both Texas, and Florida.

Max Hein, is partnering with a nonprofit that's run by his dad in New Jersey. The Westminster Presbyterian Church, where Hein's dad has been collecting supplies to distribute down to Texas and Florida, has already collected more than anticipated.

"We originally planned to fill one tractor trailer and they have already filled three," said Hein.

This inspired him to bring those efforts here to Binghamton.

"This has been a great opportunity for us to show our leadership as our community. And we wanted to give people an outlet to help because a lot of people want to help and they just don't know how," said Hein.

He started out by making personal phone calls reaching out to several organizations in the community. Hein said this caused a big response rate and now has scheduled supply pick up's throughout the area. Donations are also being dropped off at his Warrior Way Martial Arts Center, in Johnson City.

The Sam's Club in Vestal was Tuesday's scheduled stop, where they donated 48 cases of water. The Member Service Assistant Manager, John Rayo said he is happy to help out those in need.

"They need water they need supplies, so any little bit that we can do to help I think it goes a long way," said Rayo.

Hein said the supplies collected will be leaving from Binghamton to Tampa next Wednesday, September 20.

"I can't tell you an exact number of supplies, but I'm estimating between 50 and 100 tons to be leaving next week," said Hein.

Donations can be dropped off at Warrior Way Martial Arts in Johnson City. Hein said if residents are unable to drop off supplies you can contact him to arrange for everything to be picked up. He has several people helping him manage the supplies that are being donated.

"It's awesome, to be apart of this and just to be able to help do what I can to those who need it. I'm sure they would with us," said John Kaplan who is helping pick up donations and supplies.

For a list of what FEMA is in desperate need of, visit Warrior Way Martial Arts website.

If you are unable to drop off supplies and need them to be picked up you can call or text (607) 664-8127 to make arrangements.

All donations can be dropped off at Warrior Way Martial Arts in Johnson City.