April The Giraffe Featured In Newark Valley Corn Maze

Every year, Stoughton Farm carves out their corn field into an elaborate maze. Last year's design featured the Mario Bros, while this year, it's April the giraffe and her calf that are the centerpiece at the Newark Valley farm.

"It was my wife's idea because it's such a big thing for the area," says Tim Stoughton, owner of Stoughton Farm.

From the ground, it's difficult to tell what the picture is, so I hopped in an airplane for an aerial view.

This is the 13th year the Stoughtons have turned their 8 acre corn field into a maze. The design is chosen early in the year before the corn goes in the ground in May. When the corn reaches knee high in June or July, the Stoughtons begin the process of carving out the pathways. Following a pattern, they flag out areas that need to be removed. This takes about 3 weeks to complete.

The maze opens up this weekend on September 16th. If past years are any indication, around 10,000 people are expected to make their way through the maze this fall.