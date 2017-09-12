United Airlines Brings Jet Service to Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport

Beginning this October, United Airlines will serve the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport (ITH) with Embraer 145 jet aircraft (ERJ 145) as part of a service upgrade program. These 50-seat jets will replace the existing 37-seat turboprop planes to accommodate increased passenger demand .. With the introduction of the ERJ 145s, ITH will now have an all-jet service to each of its three hubs.

“We are very excited that when United Airlines commences its jet service this fall, all of our air service at Ithaca will be with jets, providing a better experience for our customers,” stated Mike Hall, Director of Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport.

Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport is the Southern Tier hub for American, United, and Delta airlines, with daily flights to Philadelphia, PA, Newark, NJ and Detroit, MI.

ITH offers customers many opportunities for travel, Hall added: “When you fly from Ithaca, there are over 700 one-stop destinations globally.”