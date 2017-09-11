Two Arrested in Binghamton Heroin Raid

  • Home

BROOME COUNTY, NY -

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force arrested two Binghamton residents in a heroin raid on Friday. 

With the help of the Metro SWAT Team, officials executed a narcotics search warrant at 204 Oak St. in the City of Binghamton.

Tyrell Bailey, 33, and Shatiffa Griffin, 26, were both arrested on multiple drug charges:

  • 4 counts- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (with intent to sell)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (more than half an ounce)
  • Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 
  • Unlawful Possession Marijuana 

Investigators said they uncovered an ounce and a half of unpackaged heroin, 77 bags of heroin packaged for sale, a quantity of powder cocaine, marijuana, and drug packaging materials. Officials also said they found $1,500 in what they suspect to be drug sale proceeds. 

Bailey also had active warrants out of the Binghamton Police Department- for assault, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Circulation. 

Griffin and Bailey were arraigned in the City of Binghamton Court and sent to the Broome County Jail. 