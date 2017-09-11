Group Representing AVRE Starts 154 Mile Walk to Met Life Stadium to Raise Money for Center

The Association for Vision Rehab and Employment kicked off its first-ever Giant’s Walk Monday morning.

The center sent off a group who plans to talk 154 miles over 8 days, ending next Monday at Met Life Stadium for the Giant’s home opener.

Money raised for the walk will go towards vision rehab services for the visually impaired in nine counties in New York.

Bill Emmons, AVRE Board Member, came up with the idea and is walking along with a few friends.

AVRE is important to this community. The amount of work that it does, and the amount of people who just haven’t really experienced who they are for whatever reason, we’re hoping that this event that we’re kicking off this morning really raises a lot of awareness and hopefully a lot of money for these good people here.

To donate to AVRE or to track the group on their route, visit AVREUS.org.