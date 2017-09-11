FAMILY FEUD is now on My8 every weekday at 7:00 & 7:30pm as well as 10:00 & 10:30pm!

Each weekday, Steve Harvey will turn his insightful eye towards the family dynamic with his patented, no holds barred comedic perspective on relatives, relationships and beyond. Whether he is riffing on the current state of family ties or mining the laughs to be found in a contestant interview, there is no telling what his one-of-a-kind, wisecracking banter will bring.

It is exactly this fearless humor and incisive point of view that have fueled Harvey's success in virtually every entertainment genre. From his three popular television series, to the Spike Lee-directed hit “The Original Kings of Comedy,” to his NY Times Bestseller Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, and his nationally syndicated daily radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Harvey continues to entertain families with a style and personality all his own.

Since its premiere in 1976, FAMILY FEUD has been a lively and engaging part of the television game show landscape. Created by legendary producing partners Mark Goodson and Bill Todman, “The Feud,” as it quickly became known to ardent fans, has hosted thousands upon thousands of contestants. International versions are produced locally in territories all over the world, including Australia, the U.K., Latin America and China.

Fueled by the popularity of the TV show, home versions of the game show became available almost from the outset, with thirteen different editions to date with a computer version launched in 1983.

Taped in front of a live audience from its new home at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FAMILY FEUD is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Gaby Johnston and Kevin Williams are executive producers. Jim Roush is executive in charge of production. Ken Fuchs is director.