Binghamton Remembers With A Moment Of Silence For 9/11 Victims

September 11th, 2001, a day that would go down in history as the largest terror attack ever to take place on American soil. On the 16th anniversary, the nation and our community remember the victims and first-responders.

In Binghamton, a moment of silence and memorial ceremony were held downtown. Binghamton firefighters, police officers, and residents gathered around the 9/11 monument where a steel beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center sits as a permanent reminder of the destruction.

The attacks of 9/11 are on the minds of Binghamton residents. This heart left on the steel piece of the Trade Center in Binghamton. pic.twitter.com/eQIYMTI8gk — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 11, 2017

On that fall day in 2001, Binghamton firefighters were some of the first-responders sent to Ground Zero to assist in recovery. Their instructions were simple: Get down there. Once there, they were supposed to find someone who could give them orders about how they could help. If they couldn't find anyone to give them orders, they were to go directly to Ground Zero and start looking for survivors.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David, then serving as Deputy Mayor, remembers the panic of that morning in City Hall. He says Binghamton police officers and firefighters were rushing to get down to New York City to help.

"You couldn't stop these men and women from jumping in a car, any car, and heading to New York City to help their brothers and sisters," says David.

David says the first few hours after the attack were chaos and there was no information or phone number for first-responders from around the state who were looking to deploy and help.