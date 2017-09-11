2,996 Flags Standing Proud For 9/11 Victims

2,996 flags stand in front of the United Way building on the Vestal Parkway. One flag for every life lost during the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago.

.@UnitedWayBroome remembers the 2,996 fallen on the 16th anniversary of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/Im1eW4KBu8 — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) September 11, 2017

The ceremony is something the organization started last year to commemorate the day that claimed the lives of so many Americans. Robin Alpaugh, Executive Director of United Way of Broome County says it's important that the sacrifices made by those men and women are not forgotten.

"It's so important that we don't lose sight of the fact that we're Americans and we need to honor those that gave their lives on 9/11," says Alpaugh.

United Way invites the public to visit the flag memorial and will also hold a flag lowering ceremony at dusk on Monday.