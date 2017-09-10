Penn State Cruises Past Pittsburgh

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 4 Penn State (2-0) dominated the field position battle with strong defense and special teams and Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki scored a pair of touchdowns each in a 33-14 victory over

Pittsburgh (1-1) in non-conference football action Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions led from their first score to the end, never allowing Pitt within single digits after building a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Penn State was also aided by its seventh-largest crowd ever and the largest since 2009,

as 109,898 packed Beaver Stadium and helped the Nittany Lions extend their home winning streak to nine, which is tied for the longest active streak in FBS.

Penn State’s average drive start was at its own 37, while Pitt’s average drive start was inside its own 18, and the Nittany Lions took advantage with four touchdowns and safety, while Pitt reached the end zone just once despite a pair of 15-play drives.

Courtesy: Penn State