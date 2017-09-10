Simultaneous Exhibition Donates Chess Set and Board to Local Schools and Organizations

A chess simultaneous exhibition was held at Cordisco's Chess Center in downtown Binghamton Sunday afternoon. Anyone who participated in the event chose which school or local organization would receive a new chess set and board.

All the boards were bought and paid for by Binghamton Mayor Rich David as a way to get young children interested in the game of chess.

"This is the best game in the world for kids because it teaches them so much. It teaches them how to make a plan. It teaches them that actions have consequences, both good and bad. Its a strategy game that will never grow old. One hundred years from now all the video games will have changed and chess will still be chess," said John Cordisco, Chess Director.

Cordisco played 15 people at the same time, ending the tournament with 14 wins and only 1 loss. Cordisco says he holds a free chess club at the center located on 308 Chenango Street, every Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone that's interested in learning how to play.