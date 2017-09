The Binghamton Rumble Ponies post-season run came to an end Saturday, after Binghamton fell to Trenton 9-1. Mickey Jannis took the loss for the Ponies, giving up 5 runs in 2.1 innings pitched.

Ben Griset also gave up three runs during one inning of relief pitching. Peter Alonso helped Binghamton avoid the shutout in the sixth, after he doubled to right center field, Kevin Kaczmarski scored for the Ponies.