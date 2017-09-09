Local Family Spreads Awareness of Their Son's Genetic Disorder

One local family held a fundraiser at the Tabernacle Church in Binghamton to create awareness of a rare genetic disorder called Fanconi Anemia (FA). Libby Kriner's son, Tiernan, is an 8-year-old boy battling FA. A Bone Marrow Drive and basket raffle was held to help pay for his medical and travel expenses.

The genetic disorder leads to bone marrow failure and is incurable. The Kriner family put on a fundraiser to help find a bone marrow donor for their son while spreading awareness of the disease.

"His disease is so rare and so few people know about it. We've had doctors that we've seen, and they have no idea what it is. So this is huge for us. We just appreciate the community behind us and the support we've already received so far. It's been amazing and I don't think we would be functioning without it," said Libby Kriner, Tiernan's mother.

Only symptoms of Fanconi Anemia can be treated and often lead to bone marrow transplants and blood transfusions in helping increase the blood cell count.

"We are praying for a miracle, a breakthrough, something that will save our child and other precious children that are fighting for their lives against this disease," said Chad Kriner, Tiernan's father.

The Kriner family hopes to start a 5K next year to continue to spread awareness of their son's disease.