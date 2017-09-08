Friday Night Frenzy: Week 2

Patriots battle out win over Corning

Here are Section IV's football scores from our Friday Night Frenzy:

Binghamton 31 - Corning 22

Maine-Endwell 7 - Susquehanna Valley 6 (OT)

Sidney 34 - Deposit/Hancock 18

Unatego/Franklin 21 - Oneonta 14 (2 OT)

Newfield 20 - Oxford/GMU 6

Lansing 47 - Whitney Point 18

Baldwinsville 26 - Elmira 0

Union-Endicott 21 - Liverpool 14

Johnson City 45 - Ithaca 34

Nottingham 7 - Vestal 6

Norwich 28 - Waverly 6

Greene 14 - Groton 0

Tioga 33 - Delhi 0