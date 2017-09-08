  • Home

Friday Night Frenzy: Week 2

VESTAL, N.Y. -

Here are Section IV's football scores from our Friday Night Frenzy:

Binghamton 31 - Corning 22
Maine-Endwell 7 - Susquehanna Valley 6 (OT)
Sidney 34 - Deposit/Hancock 18
Unatego/Franklin 21 - Oneonta 14 (2 OT)
Newfield 20 - Oxford/GMU 6
Lansing 47 - Whitney Point 18
Baldwinsville 26 - Elmira 0
Union-Endicott 21 - Liverpool 14
Johnson City 45 - Ithaca 34
Nottingham 7 - Vestal 6
Norwich 28 - Waverly 6
Greene 14 - Groton 0
Tioga 33 - Delhi 0