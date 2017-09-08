Johnson City Man Arrested for Identity Theft

The Broome County Sheriff's Office Detective Division has arrested 36-year-old James Konidis of Johnson City after he allegedly stole another person's identity.

He is accused of being in possession of a credit card belonging to another person, without that person's consent, and then using the credit card to make a purchase at a local gas station in Johnson City on August 29.

Konidis is facing two felony charges, one for Forgery and the other for Identity Theft.

Konidis' Charges

Forgery - 2nd Degree (Felony)

Identity Theft 1st Degree (Felony)

He was arraigned in the Village of Johnson City Court and is being held in the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility without bail.