Johnson City Man Arrested for Identity Theft

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -
The Broome County Sheriff's Office Detective Division has arrested 36-year-old James Konidis of Johnson City after he allegedly stole another person's identity.
He is accused of being in possession of a credit card belonging to another person, without that person's consent, and then using the credit card to make a purchase at a local gas station in Johnson City on August 29.
Konidis is facing two felony charges, one for Forgery and the other for Identity Theft.
Konidis' Charges
- Forgery - 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Identity Theft 1st Degree (Felony)
He was arraigned in the Village of Johnson City Court and is being held in the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility without bail.