Johnson City Man Arrested for Identity Theft

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff's Office Detective Division has arrested 36-year-old James Konidis of Johnson City after he allegedly stole another person's identity.

He is accused of being in possession of a credit card belonging to another person, without that person's consent, and then using the credit card to make a purchase at a local gas station in Johnson City on August 29.

Konidis is facing two felony charges, one for Forgery and the other for Identity Theft.

Konidis' Charges

  • Forgery - 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • Identity Theft 1st Degree (Felony)

He was arraigned in the Village of Johnson City Court and is being held in the Broome County Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility without bail.