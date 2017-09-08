SUNY Broome Holds Annual Criminal Justice Career Expo

SUNY Broome’s annual Criminal Justice Career Expo drew over fifteen local law enforcement agencies to the college Friday.

Students had a chance to get their foot in the door with local police departments and make connections with the officers.

Many students at the expo like Connor Harvey, a first year Criminal Justice major, were drawn to departments where the job allows for them to be outside.

I don’t want to be stuck behind a desk or sitting in a car all day, I want to be out in the woods, I want to be out on the ground doing what I want to do.

The Criminal Justice Department at SUNY Broome puts on the expo every year and it’s open to students of all majors.