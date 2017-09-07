Scouting Week 2 of Section IV Football

After a thrilling Week One of High School Football, it only makes sense that Week Two will feature just as much exciting action.

A few games to look at, Chenango Forks hosts Owego, Susquehanna Valley visits Maine-Endwell, and Harpursville/Afton visits Walton. Blue Devils Head Coach Dave Hogan, Sabers Head Coach Mike Ford, and Hornets Head Coach Tim Petras talk about what they expect out of this week's matchups.