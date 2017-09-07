Truth Pharm Announces "Drive for Change" Golf Tournament to Raise Funds to Help Drug Addicts

Truth Pharm, a non-profit organization that helps addicts get treatment and support, is holding their first ever golf tournament.

“Drive for Change” will take place on September 17th at Traditions in Johnson City.

The tournament will give golfers the chance to win a brand new car during the hole in one contest thanks to Matthews Auto Group.

Alexis Pleus, executive director of the organization, is hoping to raise money through the fundraiser to stay committed to helping addicts.

We help people navigate the treatment system. We can either help direct them where to go to find help, or we often are the ones to arrange for them to be placed in treatment. Fundraising is incredibly important for us.

For more information on “Drive for Change" visit truthpharm.com.