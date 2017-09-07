Binghamton University Looks To The Future, More Health Sciences Is The Plan

Binghamton University has seen growth in both its student and staff population over the past 6 years. Looking into the future, the college is pushing for an expansion in the number of degree programs offered.

During Thursday's State of the University Address, President Harvey Stenger spoke about the increased demand for health science programs. Stenger says the pharmacy school in Johnson City is just the first step. A proposition will be made to change the name of the Decker School of Nursing to the Decker School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Programs offered in that school would expand to include audiology, physical therapy, speech therapy, and other specialties.

"Those disciplines are highly sought after and a lot of our students end up going into those programs, but not here," says Stenger, "So, if we have them here, maybe they can stay for another two to four years to get their advanced degree and move right into their careers."

As part of a 10 year plan, Stenger says the Decker School will move to its new location in Johnson City next year.

More points discussed in the State of the University can be found below.