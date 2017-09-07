Binghamton, Union Awarded $3.3 Million in Federal HUD Money

Over $3.3 million dollars in federal funding has been awarded to two of Broome County's largest municipalities. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-22) said she helped secure the grants to improve low-income areas.

The City of Binghamton Housing will receive over $2.2 million, including $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. The city also qualified for Emergency Solutions Grant funding ($156,228) and $356,682 toward buying and redeveloping properties to create more affordable housing through the federal HOME program.

Tenney also announced Thursday $1,107,693 in CDBG funding for the Town of Union. You can see how much federal Community Development money has been awarded to cities across New York in the 2017 budget.