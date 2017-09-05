Chenango Valley High School Teachers Prepare For Upcoming School Year

With the back to school season in full swing, teachers at Chenango Valley High School are preparing for the new school year.

Lisa Chavz, a Family and Consumer Science teacher, has taught for ten years but is heading into her first year teaching in the Chenango School District.

I still get those butterflies on the first day. I’m excited to get started and work with students again.

Chavz’s class is different than most, with students learning knowledge that they can’t find in regular textbooks.

I teach everything from cooking, child development, fashion, interior design, gourmet cooking, basic cooking.

Bob Zanot, a drawing and painting teacher at Chenango Valley, is heading into his 41st year of teaching and 36th at the high school.

I don’t have many years left, so I want to make them the best they can be. Dealing with 15, 16, 17 year old kids year after year, you feel like you stay young that way.

Zanot has also been a sports coach for 108 seasons, and this year he’s coaching basketball and track.

With a lot of kids I had their parents in class. But it’s really fun because you get to know the kids, you see them when they’re really little and now you’re coaching or teaching former students’ kids.

Zanot’s wife is also a teacher, and has taught in the same classroom for 25 years.

We come home at night and we both talk about what happened at school that day. You know, we don’t really go to work, we go to school. Zanot said the students, teachers, and community at Chenango Valley is great and he feels very lucky to teach there.

Classes begin on Thursday, September 7th.