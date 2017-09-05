Willow Point Nursing Home Announces New Administrator

The Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center announced Tuesday that a new administrator is taking over the center that cares for approximately 300 elders.

Ryan LaClair has been appointed the permanent position that was left vacant after Kevin Carey resigned in June.

Denise Johnson had been acting as the Interim Administrator since Carey left the position.

LaClair relocated from Watertown with his family where he worked at the Country Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar made the announcement Tuesday.

The facility has been plagued with issues in the past.

LaClair is excited to take on this new role and bring changes to Willow Point.

We owe it to (the residents), they deserve to live in a place where they’re well taken care of. We’re doing everything in our power to make sure that they’re cared for.