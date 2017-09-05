Rumble Ponies Excited for Postseason

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies wrapped up their regular season with eight straight wins. Not too bad for a team that failed to make the post season in 2016.

"This is what you play for, to get to the post season and hopefully win a championship so we're all really excited, pumped to go out there and compete and just try and win this," said Pitcher, Corey Oswalt.

But this time around, the Ponies mean business. Finishing the regular season 31 games above 500 with an 85 and 54 record. The team was just six and a half games back from opponent Trenton. Binghamton will face off against Trenton, Wednesday at 6:35 pm.