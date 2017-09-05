County Leaders Want Residents to Buy Local

Buying local has never been easier, and Broome County leaders want to make sure residents know that.

Several Broome County officials announced a new campaign on Tuesday, at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

They announced the new "Made In Broome" campaign that puts the spotlight on items produced, grown, and manufactured in the county.

"We want people to go to places like this... the farmers market and buy locally sourced items," said Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar.

Garnar said buying local is great for our economy and it's great for tax revenue.