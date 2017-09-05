Endicott Man Arrested for Driving with a B.A.C More than Three Time the Legal Limit

An Endicott man was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, after police pulled him over for speeding.

Owego State Police arrested Christopher A. Royea, 40, after pulling him over for speeding at 101 miles per hour on State Route 17, in the Town of Barton.

It was later that police determined he was driving with a blood alcohol content of point 27%-- more than three times the legal limit.

Royea was issues several tickets and traffic violations returnable to the Town of Barton Court, on September 19.