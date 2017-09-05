Penn State jumps up in Rankings

The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated Akron this past weekend 52-0 & after one week of good football, the Nittany Lions move up two spots in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches poll. Penn State moves up from number six in the country to number four.

Saquon Barkley led the Nittany Lions with 14 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Trace McSorley also shined in his first outing with 280 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with it.

Penn State will host rival Pittsburgh on Saturday.