Status Update on Castle on the Hill Project

Architects hired to study the condition of Binghamton's Castle on the Hill are more than halfway through their assessment.

Castle historian and Executive Director of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier Roger Luther gave an update while speaking to members of Binghamton's Rotary Tuesday.

Binghamton University, the castle's new custodians, hired JMZ Architects and Planners to determine the condition of the 85-thousand square foot national landmark with money from the state Office of Mental Health funds, the castle's owners.

A committee working on the castle's renovation said part of the process includes community forums, which are slated for the fall.

Built in 1865 as the nation's first inebriate asylum, the building would ultimately become Binghamton State Hospital. It has been closed to the public for nearly 25 years after a piece of the building's facade collapsed.