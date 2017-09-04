Ponies cap regular season with "force"-ful win

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies closed their 85-win regular season with their eighth consecutive victory, a 9-3 triumph over the Hartford Yard Goats on Monday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. Kevin Taylor drove in four runs with a three-hit game and five Binghamton relievers combined to toss seven scoreless innings.

Binghamton broke a tie game with a rally in the fifth. After Huascar Brazoban left two runners aboard for the bullpen, Taylor greeted Will Lamb by drilling an RBI double to the wall in left-center. Two batters later, Tomas Nido walked with the bases loaded to double the lead.

The Rumble Ponies bullpen shined after taking over from Marcos Molina in the third inning. PJ Conlon stranded a pair of runners over two scoreless innings before Adonis Uceta kept the Yard Goats off the board in the fifth and sixth. Tim Peterson, Tyler Bashlor and Cory Burns each chipped in with blank innings to extend the bullpen’s scoreless stretch to 27-1/3 innings.

After grabbing a two-run lead, Binghamton salted the game away with four runs in the eight. The Rumble Ponies cashed in on a pair of Yard Goats errors and received a two-run single from Taylor.

The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats had swapped a triplet of runs in the opening three innings. Hartford put three on the board in the second against Marcos Molina on an RBI triple by Josh Fuentes and a two-run three-bagger from Omar Carrizales. Binghamton responded in the third with bases-loaded walk by Taylor and a two-run single from LJ Mazzilli.

Uceta (2-0) earned the victory while Brazoban (2-1) was slapped with the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (85-54) open the Eastern Division Championship Series against the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday at 6:35 PM at NYSEG Stadium. RHP Corey Oswalt toes the rubber against RHP Dillon Tate. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies’ 85 wins are the second-most in one season in franchise history (86, 2013)…Binghamton’s last winning streak of at least eight games was a 12-game winning streak from July 20 to August 1 in 2006…Binghamton finished the season with a staff ERA of 3.20, the second-best in franchise history (3.12, 1992)…Binghamton finished the regular season 31-10 in their last 41 games

Tickets for Binghamton’s playoff schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.