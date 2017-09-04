  • Home

Monday Night Fireworks at JC Field Days

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

The Johnson City Field Days is closing its annual Labor Day celebrations with a fire work show, Monday night. 

The Old Friends on the Wegman's Stage is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with the fire works beginning after, at 9:30 p.m. 

This year marks 50 years of celebrating Labor Day weekend events, and fun in the Village. 