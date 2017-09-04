Greene hosts 98th Annual Labor Day Celebration, Raising Money for Local Youth Organizations

Greene held its annual Labor Day celebration Monday, an event the Village has hosted for 98 years.

The celebration attracted thousands, and had hundreds of volunteers.

John Bennett, a 50-year volunteer, said his favorite part of the event is seeing generations of people coming back with their children to enjoy the special day.

People come back and relive their youth and remember Labor Day when they were young, and bring their children back to experience what they experienced in their childhood.

All of the money made at the Labor Day celebration goes to youth organizations in Greene.

The Greene High School field hockey team is just one of the organizations represented. Students Skylar Gilmore and Claire Moxley said they are raising money for their upcoming season and celebrating with their community.

Every year we come out and we sell ice cream and it’s just a good time, our community likes it and we love it.

The Village is already planning for their 100th Labor Day celebration after the success of today's event.