JC Field Days Open After Rain Delay

Northside park reopened after rain delayed the 50th annual Johnson City Field Days on Sunday. The park was closed for nearly five hours, as organizers waited for the skies to clear.

Diane Busko, Chairwoman of the Johnson City Celebration Committee, says the decision to postpone the event several hours on Sunday evening was just a precaution to keep people safe.

"We did have some large puddles and you don't want anyone slipping and falling. We wanted to err on the side of caution and it's better to be safe than sorry. We apologize. It was for everyone's safety," said Busko.

Busko says the decision didn't come lightly. The proceeds from the event generate the revenue to continue the field days the following year, and the rest of the proceeds go back into the community. Last year organizers generated enough money to purchase equipment for the Johnson City K9 Unit. In the past, proceeds have gone to purchase park equipment, benches and much more.

Johnson City Marching Band Director, Mark Buza, says the event does a lot more than just give back to the community. Many organizations also set up tents to raise their own money, and the Johnson City Music Booster Club is one of them.

"This is the biggest fundraiser that our booster club does for the year, and it's really important that we get out and support them," said Buza. "It makes me feel good to be out here for the kids and working hard for them, so they have some opportunities down the road. What ever they choose it to be."

Buza says the club strives to make around $10,000 at the field days. However, he said if the club can make around $8,000 to $9,000, they consider it to be a good year. Funds from the event will go towards music scholarships, field trips, and competitions.

But both Buza and Busko say they are hopeful. Despite the five hour delay, hundreds of people came flooding in Sunday night, and there's always Labor Day to make up for lost time and money.



"Tomorrow is the big finale. Come on down and enjoy the fireworks, grab your dinner and have a good time," said Busko.

Gates open at noon, and rides will begin at 1:00 p.m. Live music starts at 2:00 p.m. on the Wegmans Stage. Fireworks are scheduled at 9:30 p.m.