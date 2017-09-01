BU Men's Soccer Receives First Loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Ben Dao scored twice in a span of 1:22, lifting James Madison (2-0-1) to 2-0 win over Binghamton (2-1-0) in a first-round game at the Dukes' home invitational on Friday afternoon.



Dao's first goal was scored 13:06 into the match and was assisted by Niclas Mohr and Joe Vyner. Dao took the final pass from close range and tapped it into the bottom left corner on the net.



At the 14:28, Dao struck again, heading in a cross from Vyner.



The Bearcats had scoring chances of their own in the first half, forcing Dukes' goalkeeper T.J. Bush to make three saves. One of them came just 1:06 into the match.



Binghamton's defense meanwhile, settled down after the two goals. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alejandro Cubillo finished the game with six saves.



"I thought we let tonight get away from us," head coach Paul Marco said. "Give James Madison credit. They battled hard tonight. I still feel pretty good about our group and where we are going this season but we just didn't put together a complete game tonight."



The final shot count was 15-7 James Madison.



The Bearcats face No. 15 Virginia Tech on Sunday at noon in the final round of the James Madison Invitational.



Courtesy: Binghamton University Athletics