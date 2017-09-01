Friday Night Frenzy: Week One

Here are your Section IV High School Football Scores from Friday Night:

Sidney 57 - Unatego/Franklin 0

Waverly 14 - Windsor 7

Norwich 28 - Owego Free Academy 13

Bainbridge-Guilford 20 - Whitney Point 14

Spencer Van-Etten/Candor 34 - Groton 0

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 32 - Greene 22

Dryden 6 - Edison 0

Oneonta 28 - Walton 8

Liverpool 31 - Binghamton 7

Newark Valley 22 - Tioga 19

