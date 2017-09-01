  • Home

Friday Night Frenzy: Week One

Sidney's Ethan Finch after a receiving touchdown. Sidney's Ethan Finch after a receiving touchdown.
VESTAL, N.Y. -

Here are your Section IV High School Football Scores from Friday Night:

Sidney 57 - Unatego/Franklin 0
Waverly 14 - Windsor 7
Norwich 28 - Owego Free Academy 13
Bainbridge-Guilford 20 - Whitney Point 14
Spencer Van-Etten/Candor 34 - Groton 0
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 32 - Greene 22
Dryden 6 - Edison 0
Oneonta 28 - Walton 8
Liverpool 31 - Binghamton 7
Newark Valley 22 - Tioga 19
 