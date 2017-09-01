Ponies Corral Goats in 1-0 Win

Binghamton pitching struck out 15 Yard Goats in their series-opening 1-0 win, Friday night at NYSEG Stadium. Corey Oswalt extended his scoreless streak against Hartford to 17-2/3 innings, while the Ponies pushed their winning streak to six straight since clinching a playoff spot.

Gustavo Nunez broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a bloop single into centerfield. His base hit brought home Patrick Biondi, both of whom reached with two outs in the inning.

One run proved to be enough for Corey Oswalt and Rumble Ponies pitching, who put their league-best 1.23 WHIP to the work.

Oswalt (12-6) garnered his team-leading twelfth win on the same day he was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Year. He twirled five scoreless innings, striking out eight Yard Goats with one walk. He did not allow a run against Hartford in three starts this season.

Drew Smith and Tim Peterson combined to throw three perfect innings, before Tyler Bashlor locked down his third Double-A save.

Nick Additon (0-4) pitched seven strong innings in his fifth start of the season, allowing eight hits. He struck out three without issuing a walk.

The Rumble Ponies (83-54) continue their final series of the regular season on Saturday evening against Hartford. RHP Ricky Knapp takes the hill against Yard Goats RHP Ryan Castellani. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 at NYSEG Stadium.

