One Person Bitten by Rabid Bat in Delaware County

One person was bitten by a bat that tested positive for rabies according to Delaware County Public Health Services. They are currently receiving rabies post exposure prophylaxis.

The bat was found in the Town of Walton and is the fourth animal to test positive in the County this year.

The rabies virus has a 100% fatality rate when left untreated in humans. Bats carry rabies in their saliva and may transmit the disease through bites to humans and other animals.

To report a suspected rabid animal call Delaware County Public Health Services at 832-5200.