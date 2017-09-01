Broome County Primary Voter Election Deadlines Approach

- Th

Broome County Board of Elections would like to inform voters that there are only two municipalities within Broome County holding a Primary Election from Noon until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12th.

The Village of Johnson City will have a Mayoral Primary for Republican, Independence, and Conservative Party voters, and the Town of Fenton will have a Republican Primary only for Town Justice.

If a voter does not live in either of those locales and/or is not enrolled in one of the parties listed, then they do not have a primary on September 12th - there will be NO Democratic, Green, Working Families, Women's Equality, or Reform Party primaries in Broome County on that date.

Voters in need of Absentee Ballots for the Primary or General Election can request those now, Absentee Ballot Applications are available for download at BroomeVotes.com or can be completed in person at the Board of Elections, 2nd Floor of the Broome County Office Building, 60 Hawley St, Binghamton, from 8:30am-4:30pm daily.

The last day to post mark an Absentee Ballot Application for a Primary Ballot to be sent through the mail is Tuesday, September 5th. The last day to vote via Absentee Ballot in person is Monday, September 11th and Absentee Ballots being returned via mail must also be post marked by Monday, September 11th.

For more information visit the Board of Elections on Facebook or Twitter @BroomeVotes, at our website Broomevotes.com, or by calling the office directly at 607-778-2172.