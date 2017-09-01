Broome Cracking Down on Labor Day Drunk Driving

Labor Day weekend is approaching, you may be thinking "time to relax and cut loose," but check your mirrors...the Broome County Stop DWI Program is cracking down on drunk driving.

New York State Police and local agencies will be setting up checkpoints and patrols in place for the long holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies across Broome County will be stepping up their policing through September 4 to crack down on drunk driving.

"We'll be adding extra patrols, working with different local departments, to enforce this initiative," said Sgt. Glenn Rigerman, NY State Police.

For the past five years, Broome Stop DWI officials have been scheduling certain periods throughout each year to focus heavily on preventing drunk driving accidents or deaths. According to Stop DWI coordinator, Chris Marion, due to the increase in DWI crackdowns around holidays, Broome County has seen a dramatic decrease in impaired driving every year.

"We really want the public to get out and enjoy what the community has to offer but to get home safely. If we're successful, we won't have a single arrest, crash or fatality," said Chris Marion.

Stop DWI officials advise residents to make a plan to stay alive: