Break out the brooms! Rumble Ponies sweep Erie

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies racked up a dozen hits and completed a four-game sweep of the Erie SeaWolves with a 6-3 win on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Casey Delgado fired eight strong innings to help the Rumble Ponies earn their 23rd victory in August.

The Rumble Ponies forced Erie starter Spencer Turnbull to labor through four lengthy innings. Binghamton cracked the scoreboard with two runs in the second, highlighted by an RBI single from LJ Mazzilli. In the fourth, Champ Stuart blooped a run-scoring single to center, plating Matt Oberste. Luis Guillorme followed by scorching a two-run single off Turnbull’s glove to give Binghamton a five-run lead. Matt Oberste added an RBI double in the fifth against reliever Gerson Moreno.

Delgado took the early offensive support and ran with it. He needed just 50 pitches to cruise through his first five innings, facing two over the minimum. The only blemish on Delgado’s tab came in the sixth when Mike Gerber launched a three-run homer to cut Binghamton’s lead in half. The righty retired seven of the final nine SeaWolves he faced to close his night.

Delgado (11-6) allowed three runs on five hits over eight innings to earn his fifth win in seven games. He struck out four and issued one walk. Adonis Uceta worked a scoreless ninth to claim his first Double-A save.

Turnbull (0-3) was touched for five runs on eight hits over four innings in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (82-54) open a four-game series, their last of the regular season, against the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday at 7:05 PM at NYSEG Stadium. RHP Corey Oswalt grabs the ball for Binghamton against LHP Nick Addition. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s 23 wins in August are the second-most in a calendar month in franchise history (24 in August 2000)…the 23 wins in August are the most in one month by an Eastern League team since Reading won 23 in June 2016…the Rumble Ponies complete their sixth series sweep since the All-Star break…Binghamton extended their winning streak over Erie to ten games

Tickets for Binghamton’s playoff schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)