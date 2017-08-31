Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Vestal Golden Bears

The Vestal Golden Bears have the opposite problem of their rival Union-Tigers. In the Fox 40 Goes to Camp tour stopped at U-E, the Tigers have been winning playoff games in recent years despite regular season struggles. The Golden Bears have done the inverse.

Vestal has made the playoffs every year since 2010 but has not won a Section IV Title since 2002. In fact, since 2012, they're just 2-7 in the postseason, losing in the Section Finals in four of the last five years. Once again there are only three teams in Class A in Section IV so Vestal, U-E, and Johnson City are already in the playoffs from the start of Week 1, it's just a matter of who gets bye into the Finals and then takes home the trophy and makes it to states. The Golden Bears believe this is their year.

"We just have to stay healthy," says Brandon Bender, senior CB/WR. "Usually halfway through the season one of our big guys goes down with an injury. As long as we can stay healthy, keep working, and keep progressing, I think we have it in the bag."

"We just try to remember that feeling in our stomach last year when we fell four points short last year," says Head Coach Marty Fisher. "We use that as a motivating factor in the offseason. I'm a firm believer that winning that will just be a byproduct of our great preparation and I think we have more of a focus, a better offseason, and I think that's going to carry us."

Vestal opens the season on Saturday against Section III's Union Proctor on the road at 5:00.