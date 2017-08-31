Bearcats early success due in part to freshmen

For the first time since 2009 the BU Bearcats men's soccer team is 2-0. After a 4-0 win over George Washington on Friday, the Bearcats beat Colgate 2-1 on Monday. Freshman Noah Luescher was named America Rookie of the Week on Monday after a goal and assist against GW, he then scored again against Colgate on Monday.

As the Bearcats look to continue their early success, Head Coach Paul Marco likes what he sees from his younger players.

"We've really had to play more young guys perhaps than we wanted to," Marco says. "We came into the season with maybe four to five returning starters who are out with injury, we picked up an injury Friday night. Some news guys got to play. We're going to play with eleven. So, the next guy is in. I think at any given time we had a redshirt freshman or a regular freshman, I think we had maybe six or seven on the field at one time Monday night. So yea, very pleased with the performance of the young guys so far."

The Bearcats hit the road to play in the James Madison Tournament this weekend. They play the Dukes on Friday at 7:30.