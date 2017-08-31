Two Johnson City Homes Demolished with Restore NY Funds

Two abandoned homes in Johnson City were demolished Thursday after a grant from Restore New York gave the village the funding it needed.

The properties on St. Charles Street used $25,000 of the $60,000 grant.

Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie said the city is working on a zombie properties grant to stop homes from getting to the point of demolition.

The zombie properties grant helps us work with homeowners and businesses to be able to stop the foreclosure process and be able to work with them to keep them from becoming this level of problem here.

The future of the St. Charlies property is unclear, Deemie is just hoping the land will sell.

The next Johnson City home to be demolished is on Main Street and has been abandoned for decades.