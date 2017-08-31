Co-Defendant Gets Seven Years for Role in Rape and Robbery of UHS Nurse

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley sentenced Jacob Coish to seven-years in prison and five-years parole for his role in a rape and robbery of a UHS nurse in Johnson City on April 14, 2016.

On July 13, 2017, Coish pleaded guilty to Robbery in the First Degree. He was originally charged with two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree back in 2016.

Coish helped his co-defendant, 17-year-old Brandon Corey, rob a UHS nurse of her car and cellphone. On August 30, Corey was sentenced to 10-years in prison for sexually assaulting a nurse on March 25 and then raping and robbing a second nurse three weeks later.